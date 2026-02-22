Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 876.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,545,000 after acquiring an additional 562,611 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,548,000 after acquiring an additional 545,003 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,264,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $47,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on H. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,195.08. This trade represents a 78.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,836. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.14%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

