GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Liberty Global PLC $LILAK

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 367,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 316.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 116,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LILAK stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LILAK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.20.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company’s core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

