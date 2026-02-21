Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PK. Barclays started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE PK opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.45. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.50). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Christie B. Kelly acquired 2,949 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $32,999.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 150,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,106.19. This trade represents a 2.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 14,617,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,903,000 after buying an additional 1,813,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,865,000 after acquiring an additional 203,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 154.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 6,534,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,447,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,400 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Park Hotels & Resorts this week:

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.