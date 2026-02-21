Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PK. Barclays started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4%
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.50). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts
In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Christie B. Kelly acquired 2,949 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $32,999.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 150,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,106.19. This trade represents a 2.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 14,617,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,903,000 after buying an additional 1,813,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,865,000 after acquiring an additional 203,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 154.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 6,534,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,447,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,400 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park Hotels & Resorts News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Park Hotels & Resorts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to a range of $1.73–$1.89, well above the prior consensus (~$1.20), signaling management expects stronger full?year earnings recovery. Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Funds from operations (FFO), a key REIT metric, beat estimates: FFO was $0.51 vs Zacks consensus $0.48, and revenue modestly topped estimates at $629M — a sign underlying hotel operations improved. Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 (annualized yield ~8.9%), which supports income?oriented investors and can underpin the stock. (Ex?dividend date: Mar 31; payable Apr 15.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for details on the drivers behind guidance, non?cash items and one?time charges — useful for investors who want management’s explanations. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ writeups compare key metrics and year?over?year trends; these help parse FFO strength vs. GAAP volatility. Compared to Estimates, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed badly: reported (?$1.04) vs consensus $0.46 — a large swing from prior?year EPS of $0.39. The miss likely reflects non?cash items, impairments or other adjustments that can pressure sentiment and headline performance. Park Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings Snapshot / Materials
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling: H/2 Credit Manager reduced its Park Hotels stake in Q4 (?741K shares, ~$8M), which can add downward pressure if viewed as a vote of concern or forced rebalancing. Why an $8 Million Sale of Park Hotels Stock Stands Out
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.
Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.
