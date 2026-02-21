Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

