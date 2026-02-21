Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.03 Million Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Workday by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.7% during the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 197,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,661,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Workday by 5.8% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 217,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Workday by 981.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after buying an additional 203,061 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.64 and a 52 week high of $281.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total transaction of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at $24,360,695.81. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Workday in a report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.32.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

