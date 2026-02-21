King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 479,593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 70.8% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

