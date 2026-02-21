Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

COHU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cohu by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 45.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

