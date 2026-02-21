Insider Selling: Ryder System (NYSE:R) EVP Sells $185,357.51 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Michael Regan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $185,357.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,639.07. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE R opened at $224.14 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.44.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $103,814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,937,000 after acquiring an additional 539,854 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 53.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ryder System by 369.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 155,007 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on R. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

