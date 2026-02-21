David Bredt Sells 8,500 Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $246,670.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 387,075 shares in the company, valued at $11,232,916.50. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Bredt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 15th, David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $228,140.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, David Bredt sold 6,567 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $197,338.35.

On Monday, December 15th, David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $255,170.00.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.63. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $178,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

About Rapport Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.