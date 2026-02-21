David Bredt Sells 8,500 Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $246,670.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 387,075 shares in the company, valued at $11,232,916.50. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Bredt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 15th, David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $228,140.00.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, David Bredt sold 6,567 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $197,338.35.
- On Monday, December 15th, David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $255,170.00.
Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.63. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $42.27.
Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics
About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.
Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rapport Therapeutics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.