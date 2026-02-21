Insider Selling: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $214,000.00 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,000. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 75,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $155,250.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 150,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $304,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 60,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $121,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 54,780 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $128,733.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,220 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $155,223.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $238,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $305,500.00.

On Friday, January 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 230,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $604,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 135,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $369,900.00.

NET Power Trading Down 9.9%

NPWR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $434.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NET Power by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of NET Power by 44.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

