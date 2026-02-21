PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings slightly beat expectations and management gave Q1 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660), helping justify the rally; the company reported $0.64 EPS vs. a $0.62 consensus. MarketBeat ON summary

Q4 earnings slightly beat expectations and management gave Q1 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660), helping justify the rally; the company reported $0.64 EPS vs. a $0.62 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong liquidity and conservative leverage: quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52 and debt/equity ~0.39—gives ON flexibility to invest, fund growth or withstand cyclicality.

Strong liquidity and conservative leverage: quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52 and debt/equity ~0.39—gives ON flexibility to invest, fund growth or withstand cyclicality. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum supports upside: price sits above both the 50-day (~$60.86) and 200-day (~$53.79) moving averages and is trading near its 52-week range high — a bullish setup that attracts momentum buyers.

Technical momentum supports upside: price sits above both the 50-day (~$60.86) and 200-day (~$53.79) moving averages and is trading near its 52-week range high — a bullish setup that attracts momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume is below the stock’s recent average (today ~5.27M vs. avg ~9.92M), so the move may lack conviction until higher-volume follow-through occurs.

Trading volume is below the stock’s recent average (today ~5.27M vs. avg ~9.92M), so the move may lack conviction until higher-volume follow-through occurs. Negative Sentiment: Top-line pressure and margin compression: quarterly revenue missed estimates and was down ~11% year?over?year; net margin remains thin (~2.02%), increasing sensitivity to execution.

Top-line pressure and margin compression: quarterly revenue missed estimates and was down ~11% year?over?year; net margin remains thin (~2.02%), increasing sensitivity to execution. Negative Sentiment: Rich near-term valuation: trailing P/E is elevated (~203) which raises expectations for continued strong earnings growth—any slip in execution could prompt a sharper pullback.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.5%

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,834,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

