JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,998,302 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.60% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $235,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $53.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $56.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

