Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Sells $174,027.33 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) Director Bertram Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the sale, the director owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $185.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.