HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.3650, with a volume of 17972008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Get HP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,856. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in HP by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in HP by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 15.2% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 48.5% during the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.