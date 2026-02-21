Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 388978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Digi International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,708. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,607.60. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,805 shares of company stock worth $2,020,057. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Digi International by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Digi International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

