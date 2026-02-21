NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF $PCMM

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Balance Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $971,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,027,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCMM opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $52.02.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%.

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

