Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 168.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

Hologic Stock Up 0.4%

Hologic stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

