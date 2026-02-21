News Corporation $NWSA Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in News by 120.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 87.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.65 on Friday. News Corporation has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. News had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. News’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded News from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.40 price objective on shares of News in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.02.

News Profile

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

