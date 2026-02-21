Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.02.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,930.4% in the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 98,783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,002,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

