Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.02.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.9%
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,930.4% in the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 98,783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,002,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Benchmark cut its target but kept a Buy rating, leaving a sizable ~25% upside vs. the current share price, which supports upside potential if fundamentals stabilize. Benchmark keeps Buy, lowers PT to $138
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays lowered its PT to $124 but maintained an Overweight rating, implying continued analyst conviction that shares have mid?teens upside if housing demand improves. Barclays lowers PT to $124, keeps Overweight
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary/press coverage highlights that management is balancing a tough Q4 with a solid 2025 outlook, which could support medium?term recovery if volumes and margins improve. Builders FirstSource balances Q4 hit with solid 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO trimmed its PT to $120 and kept a Market Perform rating, signaling limited near?term upside from their view. BMO lowers PT to $120, Market Perform
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC and Bank of America-related notes reiterated Hold/Hold-like stances (RBC hold; BofA hold with $123 PT), reflecting a mixed/valuations-driven view rather than outright bullishness. RBC Hold on BLDR BofA reiterates Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/pessimistic notes from Stephens and Robert W. Baird raise downside risk in the near term by lowering investor expectations for revenue/earnings recovery. Stephens issues pessimistic forecast Robert W. Baird lowers expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 coverage and the earnings call highlight declining volumes and cost controls as defining the quarter — the operational weakness and revenue miss are the clearest near?term negative drivers for the stock. Deep dive: declining volumes and cost controls Q4 earnings call transcript
Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.
The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.
