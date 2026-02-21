CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.30 and traded as low as GBX 71. CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 71.04, with a volume of 49,169 shares.

CPPGroup Trading Down 5.3%

The firm has a market cap of £6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.30.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

