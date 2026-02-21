Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.05 and traded as low as GBX 12.75. Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 12.94, with a volume of 109,500 shares changing hands.

Ebiquity Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The firm has a market cap of £17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.05.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

