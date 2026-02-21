Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.05 and traded as low as GBX 12.75. Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 12.94, with a volume of 109,500 shares changing hands.
Ebiquity Trading Up 1.5%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The firm has a market cap of £17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.05.
About Ebiquity
We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.
