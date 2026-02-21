Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and traded as low as GBX 0.03. Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 0.03, with a volume of 1,041 shares.

Fox Marble Stock Up 3.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17.

About Fox Marble

(Get Free Report)

Critical Minerals Focused Portfolio in Ontario

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.