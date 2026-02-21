Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.93.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$58.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.09. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.94 and a 52-week high of C$69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$767.52 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.