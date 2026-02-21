Peter Montgomery Purchases 20,000 Shares of MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Montgomery bought 20,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$93,600.00.

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

MFF Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 215.0%. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies. Value (acquisitions at attractive prices) and Quality (compounding growth) underpin MFF’s medium to longer-term analytical focus. MFF Capital Investments Limited was formed on November 10, 2006 and is domiciled in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.