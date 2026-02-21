Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.4%

CVE stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cenovus Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cenovus Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and margin improvement: Cenovus reported Q4 EPS above consensus ($0.36 vs. $0.28) and showed stronger margins versus a year ago — a primary reason shares initially rallied after the report. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Q4 earnings beat and margin improvement: Cenovus reported Q4 EPS above consensus ($0.36 vs. $0.28) and showed stronger margins versus a year ago — a primary reason shares initially rallied after the report. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow, production and throughput: Management reported roughly $2.4B cash from operations, $2.7B adjusted funds flow and ~$1.3B free funds flow, plus record upstream production and high downstream utilization — all supportive of dividends, buybacks and deleveraging. GlobeNewswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results

Strong cash flow, production and throughput: Management reported roughly $2.4B cash from operations, $2.7B adjusted funds flow and ~$1.3B free funds flow, plus record upstream production and high downstream utilization — all supportive of dividends, buybacks and deleveraging. Positive Sentiment: One?time currency gain helped results: Cenovus recorded an approximately C$800M annual currency gain that magnified year?over?year comparisons, improving reported profitability despite weaker realized prices. Seeking Alpha: Currency Gain Magnifies Quarter

One?time currency gain helped results: Cenovus recorded an approximately C$800M annual currency gain that magnified year?over?year comparisons, improving reported profitability despite weaker realized prices. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: Cenovus announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (ex?dividend March 13), providing ~3.5% yield which supports income?oriented investors and can underpin the share price. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Release (dividend)

Dividend declared: Cenovus announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (ex?dividend March 13), providing ~3.5% yield which supports income?oriented investors and can underpin the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix and institutional flows: Analysts remain skewed bullish (several Outperform/Buy ratings and a median target near $28) but institutions reported large, mixed portfolio moves — a source of volatility but not a clear directional signal. QuiverQuant: Earnings recap & holdings

Analyst mix and institutional flows: Analysts remain skewed bullish (several Outperform/Buy ratings and a median target near $28) but institutions reported large, mixed portfolio moves — a source of volatility but not a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and oil sensitivity concerns: A Zacks piece warns CVE is near its 52?week high after a ~58% run, noting rising valuation and sensitivity to weakening WTI forecasts as a near?term downside risk for the stock. Zacks: Valuation Caution

Valuation and oil sensitivity concerns: A Zacks piece warns CVE is near its 52?week high after a ~58% run, noting rising valuation and sensitivity to weakening WTI forecasts as a near?term downside risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Rank moved CVE to Strong Sell list: Zacks added CVE to its Rank #5 list on Feb 19, which can pressure sentiment and trigger short?term selling by quantitatively driven funds. Zacks: New Strong Sell Stocks

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin?off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.