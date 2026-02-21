BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.94. BAB shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 3,950 shares changing hands.

BAB Stock Up 2.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 16.25%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Featured Stories

