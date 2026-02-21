Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as low as $14.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 137,861 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 280,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 164,262 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,239,000. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 406,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 89,849 shares during the period.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax total return. Launched in December 2004, ETY is managed by investment professionals at Eaton Vance—now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management—and employs a tax-sensitive strategy designed to minimize the distribution of capital gains to shareholders.

ETY invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across a broad range of industries.

