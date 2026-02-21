Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.72 and traded as low as C$23.97. Tecsys shares last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 96,369 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tecsys from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.80 million, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.72.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of C$48.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.73, for a total value of C$26,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 737,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,147,277.56. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $67,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and Other Countries.

