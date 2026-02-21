Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $289.87 and traded as low as $261.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $261.83, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad’s product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

