4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,632.12 and traded as high as GBX 4,075. 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 4,030, with a volume of 92,533 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,140 price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,646.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,009.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,632.12. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000.

