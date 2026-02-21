Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Evercore cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.66. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter. Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

