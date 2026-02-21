Insider Selling: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) CFO Sells $128,134.16 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $128,134.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,695.85. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $130,308.64.

On Monday, February 2nd, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.04, for a total value of $124,456.64.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Kapral sold 615 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $124,672.80.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $250,051.24.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Kapral sold 613 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $124,911.01.

On Monday, January 12th, Shane Kapral sold 749 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $148,923.67.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Shane Kapral sold 224 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.47, for a total value of $45,129.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Shane Kapral sold 1,946 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $397,392.66.

On Monday, December 29th, Shane Kapral sold 253 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $54,739.08.

On Monday, December 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $54,376.32.

Shares of TKO opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average is $196.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $218.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TKO Group by 350.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 840.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

