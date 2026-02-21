Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.32. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 27,323 shares trading hands.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$56.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

