Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,134 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SCHD stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

