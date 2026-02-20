Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.8% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $331.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.