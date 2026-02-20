Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Simplify MBS ETF comprises 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

Simplify MBS ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This is an increase from Simplify MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.