Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 3,230 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $155.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

