9,632 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Centrus Energy accounts for 1.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

LEU opened at $209.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.50. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $464.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $221.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

