Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of BMY Q1 Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

