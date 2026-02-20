Q1 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Lifted by Zacks Research

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 0.88. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $63.35.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $30,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

