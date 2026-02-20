Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Insider James Dickson Purchases 40,000 Shares

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider James Dickson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 per share, for a total transaction of £27,600.

Vianet Group stock opened at GBX 69.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.75. The company has a market capitalization of £19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. Vianet Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55 and a 12 month high of GBX 98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Vianet Group (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Vianet Group had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Vianet Group plc will post 6.199187 EPS for the current year.

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

