Insider Buying: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Director Buys $104,200.00 in Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) Director Charles Kelley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,366.04. The trade was a 164.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.15%.The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

