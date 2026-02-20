Q1 EPS Forecast for USANA Health Sciences Lifted by Analyst

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.96 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.16%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE USNA opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $374.92 million, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 715.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 250,424 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 349.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 125,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah?based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company’s portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight?management products and skin?care formulations. USANA’s products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical?grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

