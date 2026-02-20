Sidoti Issues Negative Outlook for Pitney Bowes Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $96,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 72,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

