Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Amplitude and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.48. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020–0.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 114,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,177.28. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $513,343.43. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,843 shares of company stock worth $623,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amplitude by 1,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 129,049 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

