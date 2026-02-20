BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $221,410.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $221,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 68,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,857.34. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Isabelle Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BorgWarner alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,458 shares of BorgWarner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $151,265.32.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting BorgWarner

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Positive Sentiment: BorgWarner beat Q4 expectations and set FY2026 guidance of $5.00–$5.20 EPS, which underpins the bull case and supports institutional interest. Earnings & Guidance

BorgWarner beat Q4 expectations and set FY2026 guidance of $5.00–$5.20 EPS, which underpins the bull case and supports institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised targets or reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings after the print (Goldman raised its target, Evercore/Wells Fargo positive), which can limit downside and attract buyers. Analyst Coverage

Several brokerages raised targets or reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings after the print (Goldman raised its target, Evercore/Wells Fargo positive), which can limit downside and attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Positive media coverage from Zacks and others positions BWA as a momentum/growth pick, which may draw retail and quantitative buying into the rally. Zacks Momentum Story

Positive media coverage from Zacks and others positions BWA as a momentum/growth pick, which may draw retail and quantitative buying into the rally. Neutral Sentiment: BorgWarner announced a quarterly dividend (ex-div March 2), a modest yield that supports income-oriented holders but is unlikely by itself to move price materially. Dividend Notice / Filings

BorgWarner announced a quarterly dividend (ex-div March 2), a modest yield that supports income-oriented holders but is unlikely by itself to move price materially. Negative Sentiment: A wave of insider selling from several senior executives (EVP Tonit M. Calaway, EVP Tania Wingfield, VP Isabelle Mckenzie and others) has been publicly disclosed — large, clustered sales often trigger short-term selling pressure as investors read them as a signal. SEC filings and press reports detail multiple sales. Insider Sale Filings

A wave of insider selling from several senior executives (EVP Tonit M. Calaway, EVP Tania Wingfield, VP Isabelle Mckenzie and others) has been publicly disclosed — large, clustered sales often trigger short-term selling pressure as investors read them as a signal. SEC filings and press reports detail multiple sales. Negative Sentiment: Independent commentary and at least one downgrade/critical take (Seeking Alpha / TipRanks coverage of the executive sales) amplify negative sentiment and can accelerate intraday outflows. Seeking Alpha Piece

Independent commentary and at least one downgrade/critical take (Seeking Alpha / TipRanks coverage of the executive sales) amplify negative sentiment and can accelerate intraday outflows. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (high P/E and recent strong run), which makes the stock more sensitive to sentiment shocks — the insider sales and negative articles are more likely to trigger profit-taking. Valuation Data

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Read Our Latest Report on BWA

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.