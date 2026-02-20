HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 205,196 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 168.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,196 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1859 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

