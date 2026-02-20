Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Home

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

