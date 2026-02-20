Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.90 and traded as high as $50.66. Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 92,581 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Energias de Portugal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDPFY

Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Energias de Portugal Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

(Get Free Report)

Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.