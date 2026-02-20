Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.48 and traded as high as GBX 105.85. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 102, with a volume of 398,671,719 shares changing hands.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 102 to GBX 117 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 98 to GBX 106 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 107.78.

The company has a market cap of £61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

